Dubai Customs intercepts rare wildlife smuggling attempt under CITES rules

DUBAI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs has foiled an attempt to smuggle rare, endangered wildlife through Dubai International Airport as part of its ongoing efforts to enforce the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The incident involved an Asian passenger arriving in the UAE, whose luggage was flagged during routine screening after inspection systems detected unusual contents. Officers then carried out a detailed manual search in line with standard procedures.

During the inspection, customs officers discovered a basket concealed inside the suitcase containing rare bears that had been transported illegally. In subsequent questioning, the passenger stated that she had received the suitcase in exchange for a fee for delivery purposes, and that she was waiting for contact from another individual upon arrival to hand it over, indicating a method in which ordinary travelers are exploited in smuggling operations without being informed of the contents.

The case was immediately escalated, and Dubai Customs coordinated with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. A duty veterinarian attended the scene to examine the animals, confirming that they were dead. The veterinarian also verified that the bears belonged to a rare and endangered species protected under international conservation regulations.

The animals fall under CITES regulations, which govern international trade in endangered wildlife and plants to prevent exploitation and ensure species survival.

The UAE enforces these rules through a structured legal and regulatory system aimed at combating illegal wildlife trade and protecting biodiversity.

Investigations revealed that the passenger stated she had accepted the suitcase in exchange for payment and was instructed to deliver it upon arrival. She claimed she expected to be contacted by another individual after landing.

Authorities believe the case reflects a common trafficking method in which individuals are used as unwitting couriers to move prohibited goods across borders.

Khalid Ahmed, Director of Passenger Operations at Dubai Customs, said the case demonstrates the readiness of inspection teams and their ability to identify suspicious shipments, even when they appear ordinary.

He noted that the combination of advanced scanning technology and experienced officers plays a key role in exposing concealed smuggling attempts.

Dubai Customs confirmed that the case was handled in coordination with relevant authorities, including environmental specialists and law enforcement agencies.

Following established procedures, the matter was referred for legal action, including investigation by the Environmental Crimes Unit at Dubai Police, to complete the case in accordance with UAE law.

Officials stressed that customs authorities play a critical role in protecting both national security and the environment by preventing illegal wildlife trafficking and the introduction of protected species through unauthorized channels.

They also warned against accepting or transporting unknown luggage or shipments, as such practices can be exploited for illegal activities, leaving individuals legally responsible.

Dubai Customs reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening inspection capabilities through advanced technology and ongoing staff training.

The authority said this case forms part of a broader series of enforcement actions aimed at combating wildlife crime, protecting biodiversity, and aligning with international environmental standards and UAE sustainability goals.