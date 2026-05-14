Abdullah bin Zayed meets with British Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice

LONDON, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with David Lammy, the United Kingdom’s Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice.

During the meeting, which took place as part of H.H.’s working visit to London, the two sides discussed developments in the region and the repercussions of the treacherous Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilian sites and facilities in the United Arab Emirates using missiles and drones.

David Lammy reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s solidarity with the UAE and its condemnation of the treacherous Iranian terrorist attacks, which constitute a clear violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, as well as a direct threat to the country’s security, stability, and territorial integrity.

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his appreciation and gratitude to David Lammy for his country’s supportive stance toward the UAE, affirming the safety of all residents and visitors in the country.

The two sides also discussed the serious implications of these Iranian terrorist attacks on regional and international peace and security, in addition to the direct threat they pose to international maritime navigation, energy supplies, and the global economy.

H.H. also stressed the importance of strengthening international cooperation to protect maritime corridors and safeguard the freedom of global trade.

The two sides further reviewed the importance of enhancing international efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the region and to meet the aspirations of its peoples for greater development and economic prosperity.

During the meeting, they also discussed the strategic relations and avenues of cooperation between the two countries, and ways to strengthen them in a manner that serves their mutual interests and promotes the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom.