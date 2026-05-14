Masdar, RWE receive planning permission for 3GW Dogger Bank South offshore wind farm projects

ABU DHABI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar - and Global clean power leaders RWE welcomed the decision made by Lord Whitehead on behalf of the UK Energy Secretary’s legal authority to approve the Development Consent Order for the two Dogger Bank South (DBS) offshore wind farms.

The proposed wind farms, DBS West and DBS East, are expected to have a combined installed capacity of 3 gigawatts (GW) and would be capable of producing enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately three million UK homes annually.

The wind farms are set to be located over 100km off the northeast coast of England, with the potential to create significant opportunities for businesses and communities in Yorkshire, the Humber, and wider UK.

In January (2026), the projects successfully secured Contracts for Difference (CfD) with the UK Government through the Allocation Round 7 (AR7).

The Development Consent Order application was originally made in June 2024, with over 1,000 documents submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for review, and 10 online examination hearings being held.

RWE and Masdar will now conduct detailed final design work and progress procurement decisions with the aim of taking a final investment decision (FID) in 2027.

The projects are being developed as a Joint Venture between RWE (51%) and Masdar (49%).