Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates landmark edition of Art Dubai

DUBAI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), inaugurated the 20th edition of Art Dubai at Madinat Jumeirah ahead of its public opening from 15 to 17 May.

Marking two decades since its establishment, this special edition of Art Dubai reflects the fair’s evolution alongside Dubai’s artistic journey and reinforces the emirate’s position as a leading global centre for culture, the arts, and the creative economy. This edition brings together galleries, artists, institutions, and cultural partners from across the region and the world through a programme that highlights collaboration, exchange, and diverse creative perspectives.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed said: “For twenty years, Art Dubai has reflected the ambition and cultural openness that continue to shape Dubai’s identity. What began as an art fair has evolved into a platform that brings together artists, institutions, collectors, and communities from around the world, fostering dialogue and expanding the role of culture within society.

This special edition is particularly significant as it reflects both the evolution of Art Dubai and the maturity and resilience of the wider creative ecosystem that has developed around it over the past two decades. It demonstrates what can be achieved when creativity is supported by long-term vision, collaboration, and a shared belief in the value of culture as a driver of connection, opportunity, and progress.”

She added: “Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global centre for culture and the creative economy by investing in people, ideas, and platforms that encourage meaningful exchange and support creative expression in all its forms. Art Dubai remains an integral part of that journey and reflects the city’s ongoing commitment to building a vibrant, future-focused cultural landscape.”

During her tour, H.H. visited a number of gallery presentations and programme highlights, including Made Forward, a major presentation from the Dubai Collection exploring themes of belonging, memory, and the making of place through works drawn from more than 20 private collections across the UAE, including artworks from the collection of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Her Highness’ personal collection.

Sheikha Latifa also visited an exhibition of modern Arab art presented by the Barjeel Art Foundation, in addition to a series of large-scale installations, commissions, and site-responsive artworks presented throughout the fair.

During the tour, H.H. met with a number of artists and representatives of local and international galleries, as well as participating partners and cultural institutions. She exchanged views with them on the remarkable evolution of the event over the past two decades and its continued growth in ways that further support the UAE’s, the region’s, and the wider global arts and creative landscape.

Accompanying H.H. during the tour were Benedetta Ghione, Executive Director at Art Dubai Group; Alexie Glass-Kantor, Executive Director at Art Dubai Group; and Dunja Gottweis, Director at Art Dubai Fair.

Art Dubai 2026 reinforces the importance of broadening access to culture and creativity, with free public access offered across all key areas and programmes of the fair, underpinning Dubai’s belief that art and cultural experiences should remain open and accessible to all.

This year’s edition features over 75 presentations by galleries, institutional participants, and programme partners, with strong regional representation alongside international exhibitors from nearly 20 countries. Presented in partnership with A.R.M. Holding and supported by leading cultural institutions, the programme includes exhibitions, installations, commissions, talks, screenings, performances, and daily activations across the site.