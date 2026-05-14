President Trump had 'good meeting' with President Xi of China: White House

WASHINGTON, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a "good" meeting in Beijing on Thursday (May 14, 2026), the White House said.

''The two sides discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation, including expanding market access for American businesses into China and increasing Chinese investment in US indsutries," the White House said in a statement.

According to the statement, the two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy.

Both countries, it added, agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.

President Xi also made clear China’s opposition to the militarization of the Strait of Hormuz and any effort to charge a toll for its use, and he expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China’s dependence on the Strait in the future.