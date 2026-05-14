UAE expresses solidarity with India, conveys condolences over storm victims

ABU DHABI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of India following the storm that swept through Uttar Pradesh, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, as well as significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of India, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.