Dubai to host 11th Knowledge Summit in November

DUBAI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will organise the eleventh edition of the Knowledge Summit on 17th and 18th November 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Themed ‘Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World,’ Knowledge Summit 2026 coincides with rapid global transformations across economic, technological, and social domains, underscoring the need for new, knowledge-based models that can address various crises and transform them into opportunities for sustainable growth. It also serves as an advanced knowledge platform, convening leading decision-makers, experts, and specialists from around the world to exchange perspectives and formulate practical solutions for global concerns.

It further highlights Dubai and the wider UAE’s stature as a leading global model in leveraging knowledge to manage and anticipate crises, backed by flexible policies and a forward-looking vision to keep pace with rapid changes. The Summit also serves as an integrated ecosystem connecting the government, private sector, academic institutions, and youth, fostering the development of innovations that support sustainable development and address future demands.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, stated, “Knowledge Summit 2026 comes at an opportune time, as there is a pressing need to re-evaluate how we tackle global challenges, by adopting innovative, knowledge-based solutions that can keep pace with the rapid global transformations”.

He added, “Aligning with our wise leadership’s vision, we firmly believe that knowledge is a key strategic pillar for enhancing our preparedness as well as building a more resilient and sustainable future. The Summit will help sustain our ongoing momentum in transforming knowledge from a theoretical framework into practical applications by promoting global dialogue, expertise exchange, and launching quality initiatives and partnerships that contribute to building knowledge economies capable of adapting to changes and supporting the development of future skills across all sectors”.

By organising the Knowledge Summit each year, Dubai has positioned itself as a leading hub for the production and exchange of knowledge at an international level. In addition, the theme of this edition reflects a strategic focus on leveraging knowledge as a proactive tool for dealing with crises. This can be primarily achieved through investment in modern technologies, development of flexible policies, and strengthening of the governance system, further consolidating the Emirate’s readiness to tackle various global changes, while enabling societies to anticipate challenges and transform them into development opportunities.

This year's event will celebrate the winners of the ninth edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA), which honors creative minds, researchers, thinkers, and institutions that are at the forefront of knowledge dissemination.

In addition, the Summit will also set the stage for the announcement of the results of the ‘Global Knowledge Index (GKI) 2026’, an international reference for measuring the current state of the knowledge landscape. In its tenth edition, GKI continues to successfully monitor nations’ readiness in shifting towards knowledge and innovation-based economy models.

The Summit is not merely a platform for dialogue and expertise exchange, but an integrated system for developing practical solutions and enhancing international cooperation. This is primarily achieved through the launch of trailblazing ventures and creation of strategic partnerships that enable smart response to challenges, support education, and enhance the ability of knowledge economies to achieve sustainable growth in a rapidly changing world.