Hazza bin Zayed tours Al Shiwayb area, meets residents

AL AIN, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has toured neighbourhoods in the Al Shiwayb area, as part of his ongoing visits to follow up on the needs and well-being of citizens and review the latest updates to services and development projects across Al Ain Region.

Following the tour, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed met and conversed with residents of the area at Majlis Al Shiwayb, reflecting the strong bonds between the leadership and citizens, and underscoring his commitment to maintaining direct engagement with people throughout Al Ain Region.

The residents of Al Shiwayb expressed their pleasure at meeting H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed their appreciation for his continued interest in their well-being and requirements.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Rashed Musabbeh Al Manei, Director-General of Al Ain City Municipality; Brigadier Saeed Humaid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Director of Al Ain Police Directorate; and several officials.