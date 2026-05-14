SFD boosts financial skills among Sharjah youth

SHARJAH, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD), represented by the Financial Training Centre and SFD’s Youth Council, in collaboration with the Sharjah Youth Council, organised a specialised training programme titled “Plan Financially… For a Better Life”, as part of joint efforts aimed at empowering the emirate’s youth with essential financial skills and enhancing their awareness of the importance of financial planning and smart resource management.

The programme reflects the commitment of government entities and youth councils to strengthening collaboration and delivering impactful initiatives that contribute to preparing a financially aware generation.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Finance Department, said, “This programme reflects the Sharjah Finance Department’s commitment to enhancing financial literacy among youth by equipping them with the practical knowledge and tools needed to manage their resources efficiently and make more informed and balanced financial decisions. Our collaboration with the Sharjah Youth Council and SFD’s Youth Council also reflects our dedication to unifying efforts to launch impactful initiatives that meet youth aspirations and contribute to preparing a generation capable of adapting to economic changes with flexibility and efficiency.”

He added, “We believe that investing in youth financial awareness is an investment in a more sustainable future, as it contributes to building individuals capable of balancing present-day needs with future planning, ultimately supporting Sharjah’s comprehensive development journey.”

Mouza Alketbi, Member of the Sharjah Youth Council, affirmed that promoting financial literacy among youth is one of the key pillars in preparing a generation that is more aware and future-ready, highlighting the importance of developing their skills in financial planning, saving, and investment.

She added that the Sharjah Youth Council is committed to continuously collaborating with institutional youth councils across Sharjah, including the Youth Council of the Sharjah Finance Department, to deliver interactive initiatives and programmes that promote financial awareness and culture among youth, while enhancing their skills in resource management and future planning, in line with the national economic direction and the UAE Youth Agenda 2031, ultimately supporting their quality of life and financial stability.

She also praised the fruitful collaboration with the Financial Training Centre at the Sharjah Finance Department and its active role in empowering youth and equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to strengthen their readiness for the future in the financial field.

Held over two training days, with six hours of sessions per day, the programme featured a range of specialised topics. On the first day, Nasser Kashwani, Director of the Financial Training Centre, presented key concepts related to public finance in the Government of Sharjah, highlighting major areas of specialised financial affairs, including accounts, budgets, procurement, taxation, financial policies, and public debt.

The programme also included a financial awareness session delivered by Fatima Al Shamsi, a lecturer at the Centre, focusing on concepts of financial wellbeing, expenditure management, and personal budgeting, alongside practical examples and real-life scenarios aimed at encouraging participants to adopt more sustainable financial practices.

On the second day, the programme explored international investment mechanisms, covering the fundamentals and factors influencing stock investment and financial saving concepts, under the supervision of Marwan Al Mazmi, Chairman of SFD’s Youth Council, contributing to enhancing participants’ awareness of investment opportunities and tools.