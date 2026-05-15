KOSPI hits 8,000-point milestone

SEOUL, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) briefly jumped above 8,000 points for the first time on Friday, powered by persistent optimism on artificial intelligence (AI) and handsome earnings on big technology companies.

It just took seven trading sessions for the KOSPI to surge past 8,000 points since it surpassed 7,000 points on 6th May. The index hit a fresh peak of 8,001.4 at 9:15 am but pared gains in early morning trade, Yonhap News Agency reported.