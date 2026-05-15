China's yuan loans grow 8.59 trillion yuan in first four months

BEIJING, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- China's yuan-denominated loans rose 8.59 trillion yuan (about US$1.26 trillion) in the first four months of 2026, central bank data showed on Thursday.

At the end of April, outstanding yuan loans stood at 280.5 trillion yuan, up 5.6 percent year-on-year, according to the People's Bank of China.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, had increased by 8.6 percent year-on-year to 353.04 trillion yuan by the end of last month.

The M1, which covers cash in circulation, demand deposits and client reserves of non-bank payment institutions, reached 114.58 trillion yuan at the end of April, up 5 percent from the same period of last year.