Omran Sharaf meets officials from US Department of State, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy to advance cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, explore economic opportunities

WASHINGTON, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, led a UAE delegation to the United States to advance cooperation across critical, emerging, and advanced technologies, and to discuss new economic opportunities.

Sharaf participated in two panels at the AI Expo, which was held in Washington DC, and held meetings with Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), Ethan Klein, US Chief Technology Officer, and Jacob Helberg, Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs.

The AI Expo brought together industry leaders to discuss the latest technological and policy advancements in artificial intelligence.

During the event, Omran Sharaf highlighted the UAE’s achievements in securing access to advanced semiconductors before participants at the Expo, which was also attended by Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States.

Furthermore, Sharaf held meetings with industry and think tank leaders to discuss key developments in advanced technology sectors.

During these meetings, he highlighted the enduring and historical partnership between the UAE and the US, characterised by a future-focused vision and a commitment to advanced technology, innovation and investments which culminated in the launch of 5GW UAE-US artificial intelligence technology cluster, the largest such facility outside of the US. This will further drive cutting-edge research, and foster sustainable development through shared technological goals.

These efforts will also be supported through a US$1.4 trillion investment in the US through the UAE’s investment institutions over the next decade to further accelerate growth, foster innovation, and drive scientific breakthroughs in both nations.

Omran Sharaf affirmed the UAE’s dedication to remaining an open, responsible, attractive investment and economic hub and a trusted international partner.

The UAE will continue to work with the US to build an economic environment that is dynamic, inclusive and positioned for long-term growth.