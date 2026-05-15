International Charity Organisation receives AED1 million support from DIB

AJMAN, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Charity Organisation said it has received AED1 million from Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) to provide shopping vouchers for underprivileged families in the UAE ahead of Eid Al Adha, as part of their joint efforts to promote social solidarity.

Dr. Khaled Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the Organisation, said the initiative reflects DIB’s commitment to social responsibility and support for charitable programmes aimed at easing financial pressures on vulnerable families.

He added that the organisation continues to implement its programmes in cooperation with national institutions and the private sector to broaden support and reach a larger number of eligible families.