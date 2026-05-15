TAQA reports net income of AED2.1 billion for Q1 2026

ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) on Friday reported first-quarter revenue of AED13.7 billion, while net income attributable to shareholders remained steady at AED2.1 billion.

EBITDA increased to AED5.5 billion from AED5.3 billion in Q1 2025, reflecting higher contributions from joint ventures and associates, as well as the stable earnings profile of TAQA’s regulated utilities businesses.

TAQA continued to invest across core infrastructure, with capital expenditure rising to AED3.2 billion, up 45.5 percent year-on-year, reflecting accelerated investment across power, water, and transmission networks.

Free cash flow was AED4.8 billion, in line with the prior year, with higher operating cash flows offset by increased investment in capital projects.

In Q1 2026, TAQA shareholders elected a new Board of Directors, with Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi appointed Chairman.

TAQA shareholders also approved an updated dividend policy for 2026-2028, maintaining both fixed and variable components, with continued year-on-year growth expected from the fixed dividend.

Jasim Husain Thabet, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TAQA, said that in Q1, TAQA maintained stable operations and delivered resilient results despite the external environment.

"As a national champion as well as an international utility industry leader, our priorities throughout this period have been the safety and wellbeing of our people, alongside ensuring the continued delivery of essential power and water to the millions of people who depend on us," he said.

Thabet added, “Backed by stable earnings from our regulated utilities businesses and long-term supply contracts, we continued to invest with discipline in our long-term growth at home and internationally. In the UAE, we progressed strategic projects that support industrial growth, enable the energy transition and reinforce and future-proof our infrastructure."

Internationally, TAQA is progressing with the planned acquisition of GS Inima and developments in Morocco and Saudi Arabia, while continuing to support the growth of Masdar as its largest shareholder.