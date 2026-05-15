SSMC performs over 400 catheter, device-based cardiac interventions in 2025

ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a subsidiary of PureHealth, has completed more than 400 catheter and device-based cardiac interventions in 2025. This included 100 procedures to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common long-term heart rhythm disorder.

AFib causes the heart to beat quickly and irregularly and, if not properly treated, can increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other serious complications.

At SSMC, these cases were treated using pulse field ablation, a newer approach to heart rhythm correction that uses carefully controlled electrical energy to disrupt faulty signals in the heart while limiting impact on surrounding tissue.

Led by Dr. Omar AlFalasi, Consultant Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist, SSMC’s Electrophysiology programme delivers diagnostic and therapeutic care for a wide range of cardiac electrical abnormalities, supported by advanced mapping, imaging-integrated navigation, and multidisciplinary clinical teams.

The service relies on collaboration across cardiology specialities, imaging, anaesthesia, specialised EP nursing, and a dedicated EP laboratory equipped with the latest technologies.

SSMC combines pulse field ablation with three-dimensional cardiac mapping, allowing doctors to see and treat abnormal heart rhythms with greater accuracy. This combination supports safer procedures, improves precision, and helps reduce procedure time and radiation exposure for both patients and clinical teams.

“Our commitment to excellence drives us to expand access to highly specialised care that meets the evolving needs of our community," said Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, Chief Medical Officer at SSMC. "The continued growth in electrophysiology volumes, especially in atrial fibrillation ablation, highlights not only the clinical capabilities we have built but also our ambition to position the UAE among global leaders in complex cardiovascular care.

Dr. Yousef Alattar, Consultant and Chair of the Cardiology Division at SSMC, said, “Performing more than 400 catheter and device-based cardiac interventions, including nearly 100 atrial fibrillation ablation procedures last year, is a testament to the dedication, skill, and collaborative spirit of our cardiology and electrophysiology teams. Atrial fibrillation ablation is one of the most complex interventional cardiac procedures, and achieving this volume demonstrates both the readiness of our service and the trust placed in us by patients."