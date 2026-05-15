Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Board of Directors

ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors, held at the company’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled commended ADNOC for its resilience in maintaining safe operations, while continuing to reliably supply energy to local and international customers.

He was updated on the new West-East Pipeline project, which will double ADNOC’s export capacity through Fujairah. The pipeline is currently under construction and is expected to become operational in 2027. H.H. Sheikh Khaled directed ADNOC to accelerate delivery of the project, as the company moves forward into a new phase of world-scale project execution to meet global energy demand.

Sheikh Khaled reviewed ADNOC’s performance and noted its strong progress in delivering key growth projects. He affirmed that ADNOC is well-positioned as a responsible and reliable global energy producer, with the operational flexibility to responsibly increase production to meet market needs when export constraints allow.

The Executive Committee noted the progress made in developing the TA’ZIZ Phase 1 chemicals ecosystem in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra Region, highlighting its key role in creating new domestic value chains.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled welcomed the long-term offtake and feedstock agreements that TA’ZIZ announced at Make it in the Emirates 2026 and the company’s partnership with Alpha Dhabi on a feasibility study to produce up to 14 industrial chemicals in the UAE, which are widely used across construction, automotive, packaging and consumer goods, among other key sectors.

The TA’ZIZ chemicals ecosystem is set to produce 4.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of industrial chemicals by the end of 2028 and will be one of the largest integrated chemical platforms in the Gulf region.

Sheikh Kahled reiterated the important role of ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme in driving growth and value creation opportunities for local businesses and manufacturers, and directed the company to prioritise Made in the Emirates products across its projects and operations.

Attending the meeting were Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; and Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Finance.