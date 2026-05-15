UAE President welcomes Indian Prime Minister on official visit to the UAE

ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, arrived in the UAE on an official visit.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the Indian Prime Minister upon his arrival.

An official reception ceremony was held for Prime Minister Modi, featuring performances of the national anthems of both countries and a guard of honour.

As the aircraft carrying Prime Minister Modi entered UAE airspace, it was met by a formation of military aircraft. The squadron leader requested permission to escort the aircraft to the airport in a gesture of welcome.