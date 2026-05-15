UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs convenes Foreign Ambassadors, international organisation briefing ahead of 2026 UN Water Conference

ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs convened its a briefing, attended by over 150 representatives from the diplomatic community in the UAE, including more than 76 Foreign Ambassadors in the UAE and eight representatives of international organisations, as part of preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference, which is set to take place in Abu Dhabi at the end of this year.

The briefing, led by Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, highlighted the mandate and global significance of the conference, as well as key progress to date, including the adoption by consensus of the themes for the interactive dialogues at the UN General Assembly in July 2025 and the selection of co-chairs earlier this year.

During the meeting, Abdulla Balalaa said, “Each Member State and stakeholder has a vital role to play, and your presence here as Ambassadors and representatives of international organizations is therefore essential. You are key to amplifying the Conference’s messaging, ensuring high-level representation, broad stakeholder engagement, and unlocking opportunities for partnerships and collaboration, which will help deliver a conference in Abu Dhabi that leaves a strong footprint on the global water agenda and accelerates progress across our shared priorities.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, the co-chairs of the interactive dialogues convened for an update on progress to date. This included the development of a structured engagement plan with the co-chairs since the beginning of the year, the regular coordination meetings, and the advancement of detailed workplans, including the identification and development of flagship initiatives.

As the first UN Conference dedicated to accelerating the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) on clean water and sanitation, co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal in Abu Dhabi on 8th-10th December 2026, the 2026 UN Water Conference represents a critical opportunity to shift the trajectory of the global water agenda.

Today, 2.1 billion people lack access to safe drinking water, 2.4 billion people live in water-stressed areas, and an estimated US$6.7 trillion investment gap remains to meet global water-related goals.