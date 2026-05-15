UAE Ambassador meets Belgian Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade

BRUSSELS, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Ismail Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and the European Union, met with Theo Franken, Minister of Defence, in charge of Foreign Trade for the Kingdom of Belgium.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, developments in the region, as well as ways to strengthen joint cooperation across various fields.

Franken reaffirmed Belgium’s solidarity with the UAE and its people following the Iranian terrorist attacks, stressing that such actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law. He also emphasised the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation in international maritime corridors.

For his part, Al Sahlawi expressed his appreciation for Belgium’s positions and solidarity with the UAE following the Iranian terrorist attacks carried out using missiles and drones, including the renewed heinous attacks targeting the UAE and its civilian facilities on 4th May.

Furthermore, Al Sahlawi underscored the UAE’s steadfast commitment to protecting its citizens, residents, and visitors, highlighting the country’s continued close cooperation with its international partners to serve mutual interests and contribute to strengthening the foundations of security and stability in the region and the world.