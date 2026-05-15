Abu Dhabi Customs strengthens supply chain efficiency, economic resilience

ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Customs has issued its Annual Performance Report for 2025, showcasing strong organisational performance and reaffirming the success of its strategy in strengthening the emirate’s competitiveness and improving supply chain efficiency through an integrated ecosystem of smart solutions and advanced services.

The 2025 results showed that Abu Dhabi Customs achieved 93 percent in overall performance and 100 percent in strategic performance, measured against 31 strategic indicators.

In addition, 100 percent completion was achieved across strategic indicators linked to the economy pillar of the Abu Dhabi Plan, reinforcing its role as a strategic partner in supporting the emirate’s development goals.

This achievement was accompanied by continued growth in non-oil foreign trade, which reached AED415.4 billion in 2025, up 36 percent compared to 2024. The number of customs declarations also increased by 17 percent, reflecting the strength of Abu Dhabi’s economy and its growing position as a global hub for trade, business, and investment.

The report further highlighted that the General Administration achieved 91 percent in the employee engagement index and 94 percent in the service quality index, in addition to a 94 percent satisfaction rate among clearing agents and traders.

Abu Dhabi Customs stated that these results are the outcome of an organisational approach built on innovation, proactivity, and the adoption of advanced technologies. The approach contributes to business sustainability and enhances the resilience of the trade sector, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for a diversified, knowledge-based economy.