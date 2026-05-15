Federal National Council, Uzbek Senate discuss parliamentary cooperation

BUKHARA, Uzbekistan, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Maryam Majid bin Theneya, Second Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) and Chairwoman of the Women's Parliamentary Forum of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), has met Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairwoman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the second Asian Women’s Forum in Bukhara.

During the meeting, Maryam bin Theneya thanked Uzbekistan for hosting and organising the second edition of the forum, describing it as one of the leading global platforms bringing together policymakers, specialists and international institutions.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the Uzbek Senate and stressed the importance of coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest during international parliamentary events.

Maryam bin Theneya reaffirmed the FNC’s commitment to enhancing parliamentary ties with Uzbekistan in line with the strategic partnership between the two countries and underscored the role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting bilateral relations and advancing shared interests.

She also expressed the UAE’s appreciation for Uzbekistan’s support following the brutal Iranian attacks targeting vital facilities and civilians in the UAE.

Narbayeva said relations between the two countries were witnessing growing development across political and economic sectors, noting the signing of several memoranda of understanding in key areas.

She praised the role of the parliamentary friendship committee between the two councils, saying such committees played a key role in enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation.

Narbayeva also commended the UAE’s achievements in areas including artificial intelligence and innovation and stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with the FNC in these fields.