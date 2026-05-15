'Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation', KHDA to strengthen gifted student identification

DUBAI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation in the areas of excellence, giftedness, and education quality.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, on the sidelines of the ceremony honouring the winners of the foundation.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation in implementing the Hamdan Giftedness Test in schools across the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to training specialists annually in mechanisms for identifying gifted students.

The memorandum was signed by Humaid Mohamed Al Qutami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, and Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director-General of the KHDA.

The areas of cooperation include exchanging educational expertise, conducting joint research and studies in the fields of excellence and giftedness, and organising conferences, seminars, and specialised training programmes.

The memorandum covers the provision of technical support and advisory services linked to education quality and gifted education, as well as coordination with private schools in Dubai on related initiatives and programmes.

Al Qutami said the partnership would support national efforts to identify and nurture gifted students and expand the use of the foundation’s educational tools and programmes.

He added that the partnership aligns with the Foundation’s mission to support national efforts in identifying and nurturing gifted students, stimulating educational innovation, and developing initiatives that respond to the needs of the education system.

He said that the foundation has developed pioneering programmes in the field of giftedness and achieved advanced results locally and regionally.

Miran said the partnership would support the goals of Dubai’s Education 33 strategy, particularly in improving access to high-quality education and supporting gifted and high-achieving students.

She added that the cooperation reflected shared objectives to enhance education quality and promote a culture of excellence and innovation across Dubai’s private education sector.