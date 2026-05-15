FNC, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

BUKHARA, Uzbekistan, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Maryam Majid bin Theneya, Second Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) and Chairwoman of the Women's Parliamentary Forum of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), has met Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of the second Asian Women’s Forum in Bukhara, Uzbekistan.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest, particularly during regional and international parliamentary events.

They also underscored the importance of exchanging parliamentary visits and expertise in line with the strategic partnership between the UAE and Azerbaijan.

Maryam bin Theneya expressed the UAE’s appreciation for Azerbaijan’s full support and condemnation of the brutal Iranian attacks targeting the UAE’s territory and vital facilities, which threaten regional and international security and stability.

Gafarova praised the UAE’s role in promoting peace and stability, stressing that attacks targeting the UAE, Gulf states and Jordan had affected regional and global security, particularly trade routes and supply chains.

She stressed the importance of further strengthening bilateral and parliamentary relations between the two countries, adding that reciprocal parliamentary visits had contributed to advancing ties.