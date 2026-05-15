UAE Team Emirates-XRG claim double success in Hungary, Portugal

WORLD CAPITALS, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG continued its impressive run in European races after French rider Benoît Cosnefroy claimed victory in stage two of the Tour de Hongrie and moved into the overall lead, while Russian rider Matvei Boldyrev secured his first win in UAE Team Emirates Gen Z colours during stage one of the Volta a Portugal do Futuro, held yesterday.

In detail, stage two of the Tour de Hongrie witnessed intense competition after crosswinds split the peloton with 25km remaining. UAE Team Emirates-XRG managed to position all six riders in the lead group, benefiting from strong teamwork and tactical organisation.

Cosnefroy launched a powerful attack 600 metres from the finish line to seal victory, marking his second win in less than a week after recently triumphing at the Grand Prix du Morbihan.

The French rider also took the overall lead of the Tour de Hongrie, holding a four-second advantage over Denmark’s Kristian Egholm, while Belgium’s Tim Merlier placed third and Colombia’s Sebastián Molano fourth.

In Portugal, UAE Team Emirates Gen Z delivered a strong performance during stage one of the Volta a Portugal do Futuro, with young Russian rider Matvei Boldyrev claiming an impressive solo victory following an early attack.

Boldyrev crossed the finish line 41 seconds ahead of his Spanish teammate Jaime Torres, while Spanish rider Rúben Rodrigues finished third, 49 seconds behind.