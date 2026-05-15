Federal Tax Authority marks International Day of Families

DUBAI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with the Year of the Family, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) marked the International Day of Families, observed annually on 15th May, by organising the Family Festival.

The initiative reflects the Authority’s commitment to promoting family values, strengthening social cohesion, and reinforcing its belief that the family is the cornerstone of a cohesive and sustainable society.

The event featured a wide range of interactive activities that created an atmosphere of joy, engagement, and positive interaction among employees and their families. Activities included the Little Trader corner, which provided children with a practical experience in entrepreneurship by allowing them to showcase their ideas and small projects in a way that encouraged creativity and innovation.

The Pillar of the Home Award was also one of the key recognition initiatives held during the event. It was dedicated to highlighting families and individuals who have played an active and influential role in building stable and positive family environments.

Meanwhile, the family photo corner added a warm touch to the event, giving families the opportunity to capture memorable moments that reflected the spirit of love and togetherness.

Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director-General of the FTA, said, “Our celebration of the International Day of Families during the Year of the Family reaffirms the central role of families in building prosperous and stable communities. It also reflects the vision of our wise leadership in reinforcing family cohesion and enhancing quality of life across society. At the Authority, we are committed to providing a supportive work environment that promotes balance between professional and family life, as we firmly believe that family stability has a positive impact on the stability of society as a whole.”

Jasim Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of FTA's Support Services Sector, said the Family Festival reflects the Authority’s keenness to promote family values and strengthen human and social connections between employees and their families. He noted that the occasion provides an opportunity to recognise the efforts of every mother, father, and individual who contributes to building a cohesive and cooperative family, which forms the foundation of a stable and prosperous society.