MENA Blockchain Week transforms Dubai into a city-wide blockchain venue

DUBAI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW), the region's first decentralised, citywide Blockchain initiative, has officially launched, running from 18th to 24th May in Dubai. Organised by SkyNet X Solutions (SNXS), with Dubai Business Events (DBE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), as the official destination partner, the initiative brings together 40+ simultaneous events, 5,000+ attendees, and 100+ speakers under a single coordinated campaign.

MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW) encompasses an ecosystem infrastructure: a shared campaign identity that transforms Dubai itself into the venue, allowing independent organisers, community leaders, and Blockchain projects to run their own events across the city simultaneously.

Born from the ecosystem's decision to build its own moment rather than wait for one. MENA Blockchain Week aligns with the UAE’s Proud of UAE initiative and the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, reinforcing the nation’s resilience and its leadership across the region. MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW) is the UAE ecosystem's answer to uncertainty, an example of how Dubai continues to create space for emerging sectors to connect and grow.

Dubai's emergence as a leading global Blockchain destination has been underpinned by progressive regulation through the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), strong institutional backing aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and sustained inflows of international capital and talent.

MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW) delivers a decentralised architecture that distributes both authority and economic value across participating organisers, venues, and community partners.

“Dubai’s ability to bring together global industries, talent and investment continues to drive the growth of specialised business ecosystems across the emirate. MENA Blockchain Week reflects the increasing scale and maturity of the blockchain and digital assets sector in Dubai through a coordinated city-wide model that connects industry stakeholders, investors, innovators and communities across a full week of programming. Initiatives of this scale further reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for international business events and emerging industries,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

"MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW) is a natural extension of Dubai's blockchain leadership. The decentralised model it operates on reflects the city's spirit, open, collaborative, and built for scale. The Dubai Blockchain Centre (DBCC) is fully behind this initiative and the community it serves," stated Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO, Dubai Blockchain Centre (DBCC).

“I view MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW) as a significant milestone in our regional ecosystem, not only for its scale, but for its decentralised architecture that empowers the community and activates Dubai as a global hub for shared value, collaboration, and innovation across the MENA region. It demonstrates Dubai’s role as a true builder of ecosystems, where resilience, leadership, and innovation converge to shape the future of Blockchain and AI,” said Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy, Chairman of the UAE Blockchain and AI Association

MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW) 2026 brings together 100+ speakers drawn from across the global blockchain, Web3, and digital assets ecosystem, spanning founders, investors, policymakers, and builders actively shaping the industry's next chapter.