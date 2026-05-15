RAK Ruler receives French Consul-General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City Jean Christophe Paris, Consul-General of the French Republic in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the Consul-General and discussed with him ways to enhance cooperation relations with France across various fields. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

For his part, Jean-Christophe Paris expressed his thanks and appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm reception and hospitality. He also praised the strong relations between the UAE and France, as well as the comprehensive development witnessed by the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah across various sectors.