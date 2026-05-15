German Emirati Vocational Institute inaugurated in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The German Emirati Vocational Institute (GEVI) was officially inaugurated in Sharjah by Sheikh Salim Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Albatha Holding, marking the launch of a new vocational education institute designed to strengthen industry-led skills development and deepen Germany–UAE cooperation in workforce training.

The inauguration brought together distinguished guests from government, education, and industry, reflecting strong collaboration between Emirati institutions and German partners in developing future-focused vocational pathways.

GEVI has been established by Albatha Holding in collaboration with industry partners AGMC, supported by the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK), and the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), ensuring integration within the UAE’s regulated education framework and long-term skills strategy.

GEVI launches with two core programmes – Mechatronics and Automotive Sales – designed in close alignment with industry needs across the UAE’s automotive and technical sectors.

Aligned with German dual vocational education principles and adapted to the UAE context, GEVI delivers internationally benchmarked training while meeting local workforce requirements.