Abdullah bin Zayed, British MP discuss strategic UAE-UK relations

LONDON, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during his meeting in London with Nigel Farage, Member of the British Parliament, the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in a manner that serves mutual interests.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and the repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian terrorist attacks that targeted civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones.

The meeting further reviewed a number of issues related to regional security and stability, as well as joint efforts to consolidate peace in the region.