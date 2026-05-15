Families remain cornerstone of social stability, future development: Minister of Family

ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sana Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, affirmed that the family remains the cornerstone of a stable and cohesive society, serving as the primary source of values, identity and belonging. It is within the family unit that the journey of human development begins, and where the principles of solidarity, social cohesion and shared responsibility are cultivated and strengthened.

Marking the International Day of Families, Sana Suhail said, “Guided by the vision of its wise leadership, the UAE has placed exceptional emphasis on the family as a central pillar of national development and one of the key foundations of a sustainable community.”

She noted that the UAE has continued to advance integrated policies and initiatives designed to strengthen family stability and enhance quality of life, helping to prepare future generations capable of carrying forward the nation’s development journey and shaping the future.

She added that the declaration of the “Year of the Family 2026” reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to further reinforcing the position of the Emirati family and strengthening its cohesion and central role within community. She explained that the initiative also embodies a national approach aimed at fostering broad community engagement, making family support a shared responsibility among government entities, private sector organisations and individuals alike, while deepening a culture of solidarity and collective responsibility towards the family as both a national and societal priority.

The Minister further noted that the rapid transformations shaping today’s world underscore the importance of strengthening family bonds and fostering a culture of dialogue and mutual understanding within households. Such efforts, she said, play a vital role in protecting children, supporting their psychological and social wellbeing, and empowering them to navigate challenges while building balanced and positive relationships.

She stressed that investing in the family is ultimately an investment in the future of the nation. She reaffirmed that the UAE remains committed to advancing a pioneering model for family policies, one that promotes social cohesion, reinforces human values, and encourages all stakeholders to play an active role in creating an enabling and supportive environment for families, contributing to a more stable, prosperous and sustainable community.