Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights family’s role as society’s protective shield

SHARJAH, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, said that the family is the first shield and the strong wall that provides protection, stressing that there is no refuge more genuine than the warmth of home and no feelings more sincere than those of people who sacrifice unconditionally for their loved ones.

Marking the International Day of Families, observed annually on 15th May, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher said, “Remember those who carried burdens for you and stood by your side in times of hardship and prosperity. Be a source of pride, strength and support for one another. Protecting and preserving the family is both a national and humanitarian duty, and we must remain united like a strong and cohesive structure.”