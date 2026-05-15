Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi launches 'Music in the City'

ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced the launch of 'Music in the City', a new year-round programme that brings live music into the everyday fabric of Abu Dhabi's public spaces.

In the spirit of busker-style performance, musicians and artists will take to parks, promenades, malls, hotels and cultural venues across the emirate, turning the city itself into a stage.

Anchored in Abu Dhabi’s designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Music, Music in the City integrates diverse musical programming into public spaces to enhance liveability, resilience and sense of place. The programme reflects the belief that in Abu Dhabi, music is not an event but a part of everyday life, inviting people to feel inspired, curious and connected.

Launching in May 2026 as a year-long programme of ongoing activations, Music in the City brings a dynamic lineup of artists and ensembles to locations across Abu Dhabi:

‘UAE in Harmony’ in cooperation with Yas Waterfront brings live music to the vibrant setting of Yas Bay through a series of intimate performances celebrating the richness of Arabic classical and contemporary music. Featuring two musicians in each activation, these events create a warm and engaging atmosphere where timeless melodies meet modern expression, inviting audiences to experience the beauty and diversity of the region’s musical heritage.

‘Fafa & Friends: ME Jazz and R&B’ at Rosewood Hotel: A smooth, genre-blending sound across select hotels and restaurants, mixing Middle Eastern influences with jazz, R&B and soul. Their performances are both relaxed and engaging, setting the tone for intimate evenings and social gatherings, while offering a refined yet easy-to-enjoy live music experience.

Arab Music Crossroads: Music in Parks: Cross-cultural concerts celebrating Arabic music in Abu Dhabi’s parks to bring people together through rhythm and melody. Blending traditional Arabic sounds with global influences, these open-air performances in parks reflect the city’s diversity, harmony, and cultural spirit.

‘Youth Orchestra Chamber Music Series’: In partnership with selected hotels, bring the energy of young musicians into Abu Dhabi’s public spaces. Performed in hotels and malls, these intimate ensembles offer accessible concerts for a wide audience, with a repertoire spanning classical to contemporary. Set in everyday environments, they invite visitors to pause and enjoy live music as part of their day.

‘Iman Al Hashmi & Young Musicians Series’: Iman Al Hashmi performs in partnership with the UAE Autoimmune Association and young musicians. These concerts create a collaborative and inclusive setting that supports emerging talent, including musicians of determination, offering opportunities to perform and grow. It highlights the role of the arts in fostering community, awareness and wellbeing and celebrating creativity and connection through music.

‘Kinder Musik’ at Kidz Factory, Galleria Mall: In collaboration with Cultural Foundation, 'Kinder Musik' offers an interactive experience for children aged 4–8. Through singing, rhythm, movement and playful instrument exploration, it fosters creativity, self-expression and early appreciation for the arts. Sessions include musical games, storytelling and dance, with parents encouraged to join.

Melodica in Motion – Celebration of Young Talents – Musical Journey Beyond the Stage’ by Melodica Music is a live instrumental activation bringing an interactive and atmospheric musical journey to one of Abu Dhabi's most iconic cultural spaces.

‘Voices of Harmony – Choir Group’ is a dynamic choir that brings people together through music. Blending diverse voices and styles, it delivers expressive performances celebrating unity, creativity, and cultural diversity. Participants develop vocal skills, learn harmonisation, and explore a repertoire spanning classical choral works, contemporary pieces, and culturally inspired songs.

‘International Music Day: Saadiyat Big Band Live’ celebrates International Music Day with a vibrant live performance by the Saadiyat Big Band. The performance will feature jazz classics alongside contemporary arrangements, offering an engaging musical experience for attendees.

The programme engages artists across genres and backgrounds, celebrating Abu Dhabi’s rich multicultural identity through a diverse mix of voices and artistic expressions, and reinforcing its position as a global cultural crossroads. It makes live music a spontaneous and accessible experience for all, while supporting DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission to protect, preserve and promote art and culture.