NMA launches first session of National Campaign for Awareness of Media Content Standards

ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Media Authority (NMA) has launched a series of sessions as part of the National Campaign for Awareness of the 2026 Media Content Standards, aimed at fostering a safe and responsible media environment that promotes creativity and excellence in the UAE.

The NMA inaugurated the campaign Wednesday evening by organising the first Community Media Council at Al Mushrif Majlis in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with Majalis Abu Dhabi.

The first session, presented by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the NMA, was attended by a number of media professionals, content creators, influencers, and individuals interested in the UAE’s media sector.

During the session, Dr. Al Kaabi reviewed the authority’s efforts to empower creative talents and content creators in the UAE, positioning the country as a distinguished global media hub. He emphasised the commitment to enhancing the quality of responsible media content that reflects authentic national values while adhering to regulatory frameworks and respecting societal privacy.

He stressed that media professionals and influencers in the UAE serve as ambassadors of Emirati values and the nation’s tolerant identity, as well as the voice of its achievements and success story, which has become a global model for transforming ambitions into tangible reality under the vision of the wise leadership.

The Secretary-General also noted that highlighting clear and transparent standards governing the media and creative landscape comes at a highly important time, especially amid the tremendous growth in digital content production tools and platforms, alongside the increasing use of generative artificial intelligence in producing reports and social media posts.

He stated: “At a time when anyone can become a content creator or influencer in a particular field, there is no substitute for unified and accredited standards that serve as a benchmark and reference, enabling us to provide responsible content that achieves the desired positive impact, respects values and symbols, values privacy, ensures accuracy and reliability, and complies with regulatory frameworks.”

Dr. Al Kaabi commended the efforts of media professionals and influencers in the UAE, describing them as ambassadors of innovation and professionalism who reflect the UAE’s values of diversity to the world. He affirmed that sustaining the development of the UAE’s enabling environment aims to empower content creators to go beyond the limits of imagination and transform their ideas into real projects with broad positive impact.

He concluded by affirming that the NMA continues its efforts to consolidate Emirati values and protect the authentic principles of society through the UAE Media Content Standards, while continuing to raise awareness of them through a nationwide campaign across all emirates, in coordination and strategic partnership with various government entities and media offices, in a way that enhances the competitiveness of the media environment and supports the national economy.

In a statement to Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the session, Dr. Al Kaabi emphasised the pivotal role of media in strengthening national identity and protecting society. He noted that the national campaign for media content standards is a strategic step primarily aimed at keeping pace with the advanced legislative and legal framework established by the UAE.

He pointed out that the objective of the campaign is to build bridges of communication with all segments of society and educate them about the legal frameworks regulating media work, especially since users of social media and media services are now the NMA’s key partners.

He said: “The awareness tours will cover all emirates of the UAE, in close cooperation and coordination with local media offices, to ensure our message reaches the largest possible segment of society. Through this campaign, we seek to establish the targeted media practices and clarify legal cautions with complete transparency, ensuring that no individual exposes themselves to accountability due to a lack of awareness of legal standards.

These standards were established to serve as a shield protecting our national media and ensuring its vitality and responsibility.”

He added: “Today, we present to the world a distinguished Emirati model of media engagement, and it is essential for all to adhere to the guidelines established to enhance the quality of content. Commitment reflects alignment with the country’s media policies, and it is our true guarantee for delivering positive and purposeful content.”

The Secretary-General concluded his remarks with a special message to content creators, saying: “We look forward to you becoming ambassadors of these standards and leaders of public opinion through your commitment to them. You are role models in this field, and by providing content that aligns with our values and laws, you contribute to protecting our society and building a media future we can all be proud of.”

The council witnessed rich discussions addressing the role of influencers in supporting the country’s strategic vision and how to transform media content standards into everyday social behaviour. The accompanying field activities of the campaign were also highlighted.

Through its upcoming stations, the campaign aims to reach all regions of the UAE through high-level coordination between media offices, free zones, and cultural institutions, ensuring that the awareness message reaches both citizens and residents alike, thereby guaranteeing the sustainable growth of the media sector in a competitive, safe, and creativity-driven environment.