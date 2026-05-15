Hi-tech concrete products, Abu Dhabi International Pre-Cast Plant sign agreement to operate, develop precast facilities in Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Hi-Tech Concrete Products, a subsidiary of Trojan Construction Holding, has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi International Pre-Cast Plant (ADIP) to manage and operate a group of precast production facilities in Al Ain, strengthening capabilities to support infrastructure and construction projects across the UAE.

Under the agreement, signed during the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS), Hi-Tech Concrete Products will assume full operational management of ADIP’s precast facilities in Al Ain, which include multiple production plants spanning a total area of approximately 179,878 sqm.

The scope includes overseeing operations, enhancing production capabilities, and managing future projects associated with the facilities, with the aim of improving efficiency, output, and long-term value generation.

The agreement reflects both parties’ commitment to advancing industrial capabilities within the UAE and supporting the delivery of large-scale infrastructure projects through enhanced operational expertise and resource optimisation