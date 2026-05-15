UAE medal tally rises to 20 at Doha GCC Games

DOHA, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE strengthened its medal tally at the 4th GCC Games – Doha 2026, being held from 11 to 22 May, after securing nine new medals, taking its overall haul to 20 medals by the end of the third day of competition. The tally comprises three gold, four silver and 13 bronze medals.

The nine new medals came in athletics, boxing, fencing and billiards, with the UAE national boxing team claiming four medals. Khalid Alkurdi won silver in the men’s 80kg category, while Mohammed Al Junaibi took bronze in the men’s 60kg category, Abdullah Al Shahi claimed bronze in the men’s 76kg category, and Sultan Qasim added bronze in the men’s 55kg category. The results reflect the continued progress of UAE boxing and its strong presence in Gulf competition.

The UAE athletics team also continued its impressive form with new record-breaking achievements. Fatima Alhosani won gold in the women’s discus throw with a mark of 48.37 metres, setting a new UAE women’s record, while Salma Almarri claimed bronze with a throw of 44.08 metres, breaking the previous UAE women’s U20 record.

In fencing, the UAE national women’s team maintained its strong presence, with Alhayam Albalooshi winning silver in the foil event, while Zainab Moosa claimed bronze in the same event, further underlining the development of UAE fencing and its ability to compete at Gulf level.

The UAE national billiards team also added a new bronze medal in the doubles event, as UAE athletes continued to build the country’s medal tally at the Gulf sporting event.

The UAE national taekwondo team had earlier won five medals, comprising two gold, one silver and two bronze, confirming its strong presence at Gulf level.

UAE national taekwondo athlete Abdulaziz Almheiri, who won gold in the men’s under-68kg category, affirmed that the strong support received by athletes was one of the key factors behind the achievement.

Almheiri said: “I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to the team management and the UAE Olympic Committee for their great support and continued confidence, which helped us secure first place.”

He added: “This achievement would not have been possible without teamwork, encouragement and the care I received from everyone. I dedicate this victory to my country and to everyone who supported me throughout my sporting journey.”

UAE national taekwondo athlete Maha Rabie, who won silver in the women’s under-57kg category, also expressed her happiness at claiming the silver medal and representing the UAE honourably at the 4th GCC Games – Doha 2026.

Maha Rabie said: “I am happy to have won the silver medal and represented the UAE in the best possible way. The competition was strong, and I thank the technical, administrative and medical teams, as well as everyone who supported me. Special thanks go to coach Sanaa for her continued support and encouragement.”