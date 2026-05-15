UAE affirms steadfast position, refutes Iranian allegations in BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

NEW DELHI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which was held in New Delhi, Republic of India. During the meeting, he affirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of Iran’s allegations and attempts to justify the Iranian terrorist attacks that targeted the UAE as well as other countries in the region, in a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the principles of good neighborliness.

He underscored the UAE’s categorical rejection of any allegations or threats targeting its sovereignty, national security, or independent decision-making, reaffirming that the UAE reserves its full sovereign, legal, diplomatic, and military rights to respond to any threat, allegation, or hostile act.

He stressed that attempts at coercion, levelling accusations, or promoting malicious claims will not undermine the UAE’s principled positions, nor deter the country from safeguarding its supreme national interests and upholding its sovereignty and independent decision-making.

Al Marar emphasised that since 28 February 2026, the UAE has been subjected to repeated and unjustified Iranian terrorist attacks. The UAE’s air defences have intercepted around 3,000 attacks involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones that deliberately and directly targeted civilian facilities and critical infrastructure, including airports, ports, oil facilities, desalination plants, energy networks, service facilities, and residential areas.

He added: “Despite the numerous international and regional resolutions and condemnations issued, Iran has continued its terrorist attacks against the UAE and other countries in the region, in clear disregard of the international consensus. These decisions include the UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), co-sponsored by 136 countries, as well as the resolution adopted by the Human Rights Council during the session held on March 25, 2026, at the UN headquarters in Geneva, where the Council unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the Iranian attacks.”

He underscored that these attacks constitute a violation of international law and pose a threat to international peace and security. The resolution was co-sponsored by more than 100 countries.

He referred to a number of key international resolutions in this regard, most notably the resolution issued by the 36th Extraordinary Session of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), and the resolution issued by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, which strongly condemned Iran’s violation of the sovereignty of the affected states and actions jeopardizing civil aviation safety.

He added: “The international community has continued to condemn the Iranian terrorist attacks. The International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee adopted a resolution demanding that Iran immediately cease attacks or threats against commercial vessels and critical port infrastructure.

The Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the attacks targeting civilian telecommunications and ICT infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Council of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) adopted a resolution condemning Iran for actions jeopardizing food security.”

He stressed that these resolutions reflect a clear international consensus rejecting these terrorist attacks and supporting the right of the UAE, as well as that of the other countries, to defend their sovereignty in accordance with international law. The resolutions also convey a clear and unified message that the international community will not tolerate attacks on the sovereignty of states or the deliberate targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure.

He highlighted that Iran has obstructed and disrupted international maritime routes, including the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategic waterways, in blatant violation of international law. He emphasised that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represents an act of piracy and constitutes a direct threat to the stability of the region, its peoples, and global energy security.

Al Marar noted that the UAE does not seek protection from others and is fully capable of deterring this unprovoked aggression. He reaffirmed that the UAE reserves its full and legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and ensure the protection of its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

He stressed that the UAE holds Iran fully responsible for these terrorist attacks and their repercussions. Furthermore, He affirmed that respect for state sovereignty, dialogue, putting an end to terrorist attacks, and strict compliance with international law are essential foundations for achieving real and sustainable stability.