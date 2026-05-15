G42, Government of India formalise commercial framework for Condor Galaxy India AI Supercomputer

ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- G42, the Abu Dhabi-based global technology group, and the Government of India, formalised the framework and the commercial terms for the deployment of Condor Galaxy India, an 8-exaflop AI supercomputing cluster comprising 64 Cerebras CS-3 systems.

The agreement was exchanged by Mansoor Al Mansoori, CEO of G42 International, and Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary of India, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official state visit to Abu Dhabi, marking a milestone in the deepening UAE-India strategic and technology partnership.

“India is one of the world's great innovation economies. Deploying an instance of G42’s Intelligence Grid at this scale in such an important geography is what AI-native transformation looks like in practice. We are delivering infrastructure that converts energy and compute into sovereign governed nation-scale intelligence,” said Mansoor Al Mansoori.

The Condor Galaxy India supercomputer will be one of the largest AI compute clusters in India and a foundational asset for the country’s sovereign AI ambitions. Under the framework, G42 in partnership with India’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) will be responsible for the installation, deployment, operations, and maintenance of the system.

The AI compute cluster will underpin a new era of joint R&D across sectors such as health and genomics, energy, and geospatial analytics, enabling researchers, institutions from both countries, and India’s emerging innovators to advance frontier science and address some of the most consequential challenges of our time.

The Condor Galaxy India AI supercomputer will be powered by Cerebras CS-3 systems, built on the company’s wafer-scale engine technology. Cerebras recently completed one of the most significant IPOs in the AI sector, listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker CBRS, reflecting strong market confidence in the AI infrastructure sector.

The deployment of Condor Galaxy India represents a continuation of the strategic partnership between G42 and Cerebras, which together operate several clusters of supercomputing capacity across the United States through the Condor Galaxy network, with this India deployment extending that footprint into one of the world’s most consequential emerging markets.