Muslim Council of Elders: Family first fortress for nurturing individuals, anchoring values of belonging, social cohesion

ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders has affirmed that the family is the fundamental pillar in building and ensuring the stability of societies. It serves as the primary nurturing environment for instilling moral and human values, and for promoting the principles of compassion, solidarity, and coexistence.

The Council also highlighted the importance of supporting and empowering families to address contemporary social, cultural, and digital challenges.

In a statement issued on the International Day of Families, observed annually on May 15, the Council stressed that preserving family cohesion and safeguarding it against disintegration, violence, and hatred is a shared responsibility. This responsibility requires the concerted efforts of religious, educational, media, and cultural institutions, contributing to the development of aware generations who uphold the values of respect, belonging, and responsibility, and who are capable of contributing positively to their nations and communities.

The statement further noted that Islam, along with all divine religions, affords great importance to the family, considering it the foundation of human civilisation and the starting point for promoting the values of peace, stability, and compassion among people.

The Council commended initiatives and programs that enhance the protection of families and children and foster a culture of dialogue and mutual understanding within societies. Foremost among these is the “Year of the Family” initiative, which aims to strengthen family bonds, reinforce authentic values, and support family stability as a cornerstone of a strong and cohesive society.

The Muslim Council of Elders attaches great importance to issues related to family and childhood, as well as to strengthening social cohesion, through its support for intellectual and humanitarian initiatives that promote compassion, coexistence, and family stability.

The Council affirmed that genuine investment in the future of societies begins with building stable, secure, and cohesive families—families that are capable of countering hate speech and extremism, and of instilling in younger generations the values of human fraternity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence—thereby contributing to a more secure, peaceful, and stable world.