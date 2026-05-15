Abu Dhabi Chamber launches ‘Member Privileges’ with five inaugural partnerships

ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry today announced the launch of its ‘Member Privileges’ initiative through five new strategic partnership agreements with Microsoft, DHL, e& UAE, Project Management Institute, and Dubai Insurance.

The agreements align with the Chamber’s 2025–2028 roadmap, which focuses on fostering a more competitive and sustainable business environment while supporting companies in navigating rapid economic and technological transformation, with particular emphasis on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Through the initiative, Abu Dhabi Chamber members will gain access to a comprehensive range of benefits and services, including advanced digital and cloud solutions from Microsoft, global logistics and shipping services through DHL, connectivity and digital transformation solutions from e& UAE, as well as professional development opportunities and globally recognised certifications offered by Project Management Institute.

Members will also benefit from tailored insurance solutions provided by Dubai Insurance. In addition, the initiative offers preferential rates, priority access, and specialist services from leading local and international partners.

Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Our mission at Abu Dhabi Chamber is to unlock new opportunities for growth by providing practical, hands-on support that responds to the evolving needs of our members every day. The Abu Dhabi Chamber ‘Member Privileges’ initiative reflects this direction by delivering tangible value that directly supports private sector businesses.

Through these five partnerships, our members will benefit from preferential rates, specialist services, and global networks that help strengthen their competitiveness and support their growth and expansion. This is only the beginning, as we will continue to expand and enhance Member Privileges to further empower Abu Dhabi’s private sector and reinforce the emirate’s position as a leading global business hub.”

Amr Kamel, General Manager, Microsoft UAE, said: “Across the UAE, the focus now is on confidence in what comes next: continuity of operations, trust in systems, and the long term foundations that enable growth. Partnerships like this one with the Abu Dhabi Chamber are important because they translate that focus into practical capability for businesses. By providing access to secure, scalable digital platforms, we aim to support organisations, especially SMEs, as they strengthen resilience, build skills, and operate with greater confidence in a more complex environment.”

Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Country Manager of DHL Express UAE, said: “SMEs are a strategic priority for DHL Express UAE and a key driver of sustainable economic growth. Through this partnership with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, we are committed to empowering SMEs with education, access to expertise, and practical support that enables them to expand confidently into global markets. By combining our global trade knowledge with the Chamber’s strong local network, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for businesses to grow beyond borders.”

Abdulla Ebrahim Al Ahmed, Chief Government & VVIP Relation Officer at e&UAE, emphasised that empowering small and medium-sized enterprises by providing world-class technologies is a key pillar in supporting private sector growth and enhancing its competitiveness in Abu Dhabi.

He added: “Through our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Chamber, we provide to members an integrated ecosystem of advanced digital solutions, including connectivity services, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and digital payment solutions. This contributes to building a strong digital infrastructure that supports innovation and accelerates expansion and sustainable growth for local and international companies in Abu Dhabi.”

Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa at PMI, said: “For PMI, this strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Chamber represents a strong example of public–private sector collaboration driving sustainable economic growth. By aligning project management excellence with the Chamber’s ambitious roadmap, we aim to empower businesses, strengthen cross-sector partnerships, and support economic diversification. Together, we are enabling Abu Dhabi-based organizations to enhance competitiveness, unlock new opportunities, and contribute to a resilient and prosperous future.”

Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO, Dubai Insurance, said: “We are proud to partner with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry under the ‘Member Privileges’ initiative, which reflects our commitment to supporting the business community and empowering SMEs to grow with confidence and sustainability. Through providing tailored insurance solutions designed to meet the needs of the Chamber’s members, we aim to strengthen the business environment in the UAE by offering the protection and flexibility companies need to focus on innovation, expansion, and achieving their future ambitions.

As part of this partnership, Dubai Insurance will also introduce exclusive insurance packages for the individual members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, delivering added value and personalized protection solutions tailored to their evolving needs.”

SMEs are the backbone of the emirate's diversified economy. By partnering with organisations that are leaders in their respective fields, the Chamber is building a robust support ecosystem for SMEs that helps them digitalise operations, pierce new markets, upskill their workforce, safeguard assets, and much more.