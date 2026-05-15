President of Kazakhstan meets with WMO President to discuss climate cooperation, water security, UAE–Kazakhstan cloud seeding project

ASTANA, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met with Dr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and Director General of the UAE National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), in the capital Astana on May 15, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in climate monitoring, early warning systems, modernisation of meteorological infrastructure, water security, and to review the progress of the UAE–Kazakhstan cloud seeding project currently being implemented in the Turkistan region.

During the meeting, President Tokayev emphasised the pivotal role played by the World Meteorological Organisation, as a specialised United Nations agency, in supporting international cooperation in climate, weather, water resources, and disaster risk reduction. He noted that accelerating climate change requires stronger international coordination and the development of scientific and technological solutions capable of helping countries address environmental and water-related challenges.

The meeting also addressed several climate-related issues of strategic importance to Kazakhstan, particularly the development of early warning systems, modernization of meteorological observation networks and stations, and the enhancement of scientific and climate data exchange with international institutions and specialised organisations.

President Tokayev affirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE National Centre of Meteorology and benefit from the UAE’s advanced expertise in meteorology, cloud seeding, and climate artificial intelligence applications.

Both sides stressed the importance of addressing water security and water resource management issues at both regional and global levels, especially amid increasing challenges related to water scarcity, drought, and rising temperatures.

The discussions also covered the UAE–Kazakhstan cloud seeding project currently underway in the Turkistan region, which aims to enhance rainfall opportunities, increase water reserves, and support water supplies for agricultural areas, reflecting Kazakhstan’s direction toward adopting innovative climate solutions to address water security challenges.

President Tokayev affirmed that the project represents an important strategic step toward strengthening water security and enhancing Kazakhstan’s preparedness to confront the impacts of climate change, praising the cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and its leading expertise in cloud seeding and weather modification technologies.

He also highlighted the importance of leveraging modern technology and scientific innovation to ensure the sustainability of water resources and support economic and agricultural development.

For his part, Dr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organisation and Director General of the UAE National Centre of Meteorology, stated that the UAE–Kazakhstan cloud seeding project represents an advanced model of international cooperation in addressing climate challenges and strengthening water security.

He noted that the UAE possesses globally recognized expertise in cloud seeding research and weather modification technologies, developed through many years of scientific research and operational experience.

He added that the National Centre of Meteorology is committed to knowledge transfer, capacity building, and the exchange of expertise with international partners, contributing to the development of innovative and sustainable solutions to support water resources.

He emphasised that the project extends beyond operational implementation to include training and qualification programs for Kazakh national personnel in the technical and scientific fields related to cloud seeding technologies.

As part of the project implementation, the UAE cloud seeding operations team arrived in the Turkistan region accompanied by a specialised aircraft to conduct cloud seeding operations aimed at enhancing rainfall opportunities and supporting water resources in the area. A reconnaissance flight was also conducted to verify the aircraft’s readiness and the efficiency of the technical systems prior to the commencement of full-scale operations.

A high-level meeting was also held with representatives from various government entities alongside the specialized scientific and technical team, during which the technical and organizational aspects of the project were discussed and clear mechanisms for coordination and integration among all concerned parties were established to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and operational readiness.

During the meetings, the UAE team showcased the country’s pioneering experience in cloud seeding, including the latest advanced technologies and operational expertise that have been successfully developed and implemented, while emphasizing the importance of exchanging scientific knowledge and expertise to support the sustainability of water resources and strengthen water security in the region.

The project reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, aimed at reinforcing the UAE’s position as an active international partner in supporting global climate.