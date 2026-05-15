Hamdan bin Mohammed names new assistant CEO of Housing Sector at Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

DUBAI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, in his capacity as Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (20) of 2026 appointing Noura Mohammed Bakheet Al Madawi Al Rumaithi as Assistant CEO of the Housing Sector at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.