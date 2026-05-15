‘Investopia Europe – Milan’ launches new dialogues to expand economic partnerships between UAE, Italy, Europe

MILNO, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Investopia organised the fourth edition of the ‘Investopia Europe - Milan Dialogues’ at Palazzo Mezzanotte, the historic headquarters of the Italian Stock Exchange in Milan, with the aim of strengthening economic and investment partnerships between the UAE, Italy, and wider European markets across key and high-growth sectors. Held in collaboration with EFG Consulting, the event explored emerging opportunities in sectors including the new economy, financial services, energy, luxury goods, real estate, logistics, and supply chains.

The event highlighted the latest investment trends across emerging sectors in European and African markets, while also showcasing global strategies to maximising energy efficiency and develop resilient and sustainable economic policies amid current economic and geopolitical shifts.

The event witnessed strong participation from nearly 700 officials, senior executives, ministers, decision-makers, business leaders, and investors from the UAE, Italy, as well as several European and African countries.

Prominent attendees included Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Co-Chair of Investopia’s Board of Trustees; Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy; Gianmarco Mazzi, Italian Minister of Tourism; Giancarlo Giorgetti, Italian Minister of Economy and Finance; Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment and President of Investopia; Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy; Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group; Ignazio La Russa, President of the Italian Senate; Matteo Perego di Cremnago, Undersecretary of State for Defence in the Italian Government; Valentino Valentini, Deputy Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy; and Attilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy Region.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri emphasised that relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Italy are built on a strong strategic partnership that continues to grow across the economic, investment, and tourism sectors. “This cooperation enjoys strong support from the leadership of both friendly nations, particularly following the announcement in February 2025 of UAE investments worth USD 40 billion in Italy across a range of vital sectors. This move further reinforces economic cooperation and opens broader opportunities for partnership across diverse fields,” Bin Touq noted.

Speaking during a session titled “Italy and the UAE: Aligning Industry, Investment and the New Economy,” he said: “The two countries share a common vision for advancing future-focused economic sectors, with bilateral cooperation centred on key strategic areas such as technology, artificial intelligence, energy, and digital transformation. These shared priorities support the aspirations of both nations to build a sustainable economy and support the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which seeks to further strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for the new economy over the coming decade.”

Bin Touq added: “Building on these shared aspirations and the strong economic partnership between our two countries, we are leveraging this event to reinforce Investopia’s role as a leading dialogue platform in Europe for exploring high-potential economic and investment opportunities across emerging sectors in the UAE and European markets. The platform also aims to deepen engagement between Emirati and European business communities. This is further supported by the UAE’s advanced industrial and services ecosystem, world-class infrastructure, and progressive legislative environment across a wide range of vital and sustainable sectors, reinforcing its position as a preferred destination for global investors and business leaders.”

He further noted that the UAE considers the Italian business community as an important economic partner within Europe, highlighting the continued growth in bilateral economic cooperation. The total number of Italian companies operating in the UAE reached nearly 4,900 by the end of the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a growth rate of 37% compared to the end of the first quarter of 2025. In addition, the number of Italian trademarks registered in the UAE reached 12,485 by the end of March 2026, underscoring the strong momentum of economic and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, said: “The European Commission should sign a free trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates, which would be an important signal on the economic and productive level, but also and above all at this political stage, to tell the Emirates that we are here, we believe in you and we want to grow with you. The free trade agreement could pave the way for a broader free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council. The Gulf area and the Emirates are very important to us, as demonstrated by Italian exports in the region, while investments have now exceeded € 12 billion. I believe it is feasible to achieve the objective, already established during last year’s bilateral summit in Rome, of reaching 40 billion in investments in Italy in the near future. The United Arab Emirates can become excellent partners and today we are here for this”

For his part, Gianmarco Mazzi, Italian Minister of Tourism, said: “Today tourism plays a strategic role and represents a true instrument of connection between cultures, as well as economies. From this perspective, Italy shares with the Emirates an increasingly structured relationship: the Emirates represent the 15th market for Italian exports. In February 2025, the Emirates planned 40 billion in investments in Italy for the coming years, which leads us to rethink the tourism of the future in terms of an increasingly high-quality experience capable of generating benefits also for local populations. Alongside the focus on innovation, we must maintain a clear dialogue to work together and develop a model of responsible and virtuous tourism. This is indeed the message of Investopia: collaboration is not an option, it is a necessity, and we Italians are ready to do our part.”

Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Economy and Finance in Italy, said: “We are witnessing increasing geopolitical instability, particularly visible in the Middle East, with direct repercussions on supply chains and investments. The Emirates have demonstrated strong capacity for response, with both civil society and institutions showing resilience and pragmatism. We are in the middle of a profound transformation of our economic systems, where technology plays a central role. In this scenario, AI represents both a challenge and an opportunity for infrastructure and industrial policy, as well as for the energy sector, requiring a broader rethinking of its dynamics. Investors are increasingly looking for a long-term vision, which is why the partnership between Italy and the Emirates is essential in creating new opportunities. I see significant potential in this relationship: maintaining an open and continuous dialogue with investors is not only useful but essential for generating new ideas for the future”

And Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria, said: “Nigeria, with its strategic role on the African continent, can facilitate and support development across different sectors such as infrastructure, agro-food, construction and cultural entertainment. In all these areas we have a strong relationship with Italy, positioning Nigeria as a possible gateway for exports. During the last few years, the goal has been to bring new infrastructure into the country, including projects already delivered in recent months, and to seek partnerships with external investors working in cooperation with Nigerian banks to finance these investments. A 700 km road has been developed, which is not just a road in itself: it also enhances the country’s connectivity and opens opportunities for airports, hotels, and related developments. For any investor involved in value-chain manufacturing or other sectors, such major infrastructure projects create multiple opportunities across different industries, offering investors the opportunity to enter and develop projects within the Nigerian economy. I look forward to welcoming you to Nigeria”

Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment and President of Investopia, said: “Investment relations between the UAE and the Republic of Italy serves as a leading model of strong bilateral economic partnership. Italian investment in the UAE has increased by 50% over the past five years, making Italy the third-largest source of foreign direct investment into the UAE. This growth reflects the strong confidence of the Italian business community in the UAE’s investment environment, including its stability, transparent regulatory framework, and openness to global markets. As the fourth edition of ‘Investopia Europe – Milan’ convenes through the joint efforts of the UAE Ministry of Investment and the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the platform continues to play an important role in deepening global investment partnerships and enabling companies of all sizes to unlock opportunities within the UAE’s diversified and innovation-driven economy, with its strong focus on future sectors.”

Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy, said: “The UAE–Italy partnership underscores the importance of economic corridors that connect industrial capability with investment, innovation with execution, and shared ambition with long-term opportunity. The UAE’s ability to align government, business and philanthropy behind tangible economic outcomes reinforces its role as a trusted platform for connecting markets, mobilising partnerships, and advancing sustainable long-term value. Through Investopia, these partnerships can move from dialogue to delivery, particularly across high-growth sectors where long-term value can be built across the UAE, Italy, Europe and beyond.”

Attilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy Region, said: “With almost half of all foreign investment in Italy recorded in the region – amounting to € 2.4 billion in 2025 – Lombardy is a key destination for anyone with a business project looking to develop it in Italy. Our actual aim is to go even further and become a global hub for entrepreneurs. This can be achieved thanks to the Lombardy Region strategy, based on zero red tape and a long-term industrial policy. The Lombardy ecosystem, efficient and speed, is particularly appreciated by the Gulf countries, with whom we have fruitful institutional and economic relations”

The fourth edition of the ‘Investopia Europe – Milan’ also featured a series of panel discussions and roundtables focused on opportunities to strengthen the growing economic partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Italy, the importance of advancing national industrial capabilities, and strengthening technological autonomy, as well as prospects for tourism cooperation between the two countries across hospitality, cultural tourism, and luxury travel. Discussions further explored the role of AI in reshaping the global digital economy, capital deployment across the real estate sector, optimising the energy sector, and mechanisms to expand UAE-Italy partnerships across African markets to support the development of sustainable and scalable investment projects in the years ahead.