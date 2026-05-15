Abdullah bin Zayed, UK National Security Adviser review overall regional developments

LONDON, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Jonathan Powell, UK National Security Adviser, in London.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed overall regional developments and the repercussions of Iran's unprovoked, terrorist attacks against civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones.

Powell expressed the United Kingdom’s solidarity with the UAE and condemned Iran's unprovoked, terrorist attacks, with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed thanking the UK’s supportive stance towards the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors in the country are safe.

The two sides also discussed the serious implications of these terrorist Iranian attacks on international shipping, energy supplies, and the global economy. Furthermore, they reviewed ways to strengthen international cooperation to safeguard maritime corridors, and reinforce the freedom of global trade.

They further reviewed means of enhancing joint regional and international cooperation to consolidate the foundations of security, peace and stability across the region.

The meeting also covered a number of issues of shared interest related to the strategic relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom.