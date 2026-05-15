Dubai Municipality partners with Keeta Drone to launch drone delivery in parks, beaches

DUBAI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Keeta Drone to establish drone delivery services across selected public parks and beaches, reinforcing the emirate’s leadership in innovation, smart mobility, and future-ready urban experiences. The collaboration reflects Dubai Municipality’s continued efforts to integrate advanced technologies into public infrastructure and create more connected, seamless, and user-centric environments.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in the development and implementation of drone delivery routes within public facilities, including parks and beaches, while evaluating opportunities to integrate aerial logistics technologies into everyday public environments. The initiative supports Dubai’s broader ambition to become a global leader in adopting advanced mobility solutions that enhance quality of life and redefine urban experiences.

The partnership aims to improve delivery speed, operational efficiency, and accessibility for visitors by enabling faster access to food and beverage offerings, essential items, and on-demand services, while creating more convenient and seamless experiences across public destinations. It also seeks to explore sustainable and future-focused mobility solutions while evaluating scalable opportunities for drone infrastructure within Dubai’s evolving urban ecosystem.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in adopting future technologies that elevate quality of life and transform public spaces into integrated, intelligent environments. Through this collaboration with Keeta Drone, Dubai Municipality is exploring innovative mobility solutions that support more efficient service delivery and contribute to creating future-ready public spaces designed around convenience, accessibility, and enhanced visitor experiences. This initiative reflects our commitment to developing dynamic urban environments that align with evolving lifestyles and reinforce Dubai’s leadership as one of the world’s most innovative and liveable cities.”

Dr Yinian Mao, President of Keeta Drone, said: “Our partnership stands for meeting people where they already are — at the park, at the beach, and within the public spaces that shape everyday life in Dubai. Together, we are exploring how aerial delivery can bring services closer to those moments in a way that is safe, seamless, and built around the needs of the people who use them.”

The first activations are expected to launch later this year across selected public parks and beaches as part of a phased citywide rollout. Under the agreement, Dubai Municipality will support the initiative by identifying and facilitating suitable locations within public facilities for studies and implementation. The Municipality will also provide the required information and operational coordination in line with approved regulations, procedures, and urban planning policies, while supporting implementation activities and monitoring outcomes to ensure alignment with strategic objectives and citywide frameworks.

Keeta Drone will lead the technical assessment of proposed locations and evaluate their suitability as drone delivery points. The company will also design and develop aerial delivery routes in compliance with operational and regulatory standards, in addition to conducting operational testing and delivering technical assessments and performance reports.

The collaboration also opens opportunities for future public activations, smart city integrations, and innovative service models centred on accessibility, convenience, and user experience.

By leveraging emerging technologies and fostering strategic partnerships, Dubai Municipality continues to advance future-focused urban solutions that support smarter city management and reinforce Dubai’s position among the world’s leading cities shaping the future of urban living.