UAE riders dominate titles at Royal Windsor Endurance

LONDON, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE riders continued their outstanding performances on the global endurance stage, dominating both endurance races held today at the historic Windsor Castle royal grounds in the United Kingdom as part of the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The festival, regarded as one of the UK’s leading equestrian events, features a wide range of accompanying activities and celebrations held alongside the United Kingdom’s commemorations marking the coronation of King Charles III as King of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

UAE riders swept the top three positions in the 120-km two-star endurance race, with rider Saeed Al Marry claiming the main title aboard “Voluble de Vast” after recording a time of 4:57:51 hours at an average speed of 24.2 km/h.

Khalfan Beljafla secured second place with a time of 5:01:00 hours, while Jamal Al Muhairi finished third in 6:29:38 hours.

The UAE’s dominance also extended to the 100-km one-star international race, where rider Saeed Mohammed Al Muhairi captured the title with a time of 3:43:21 hours at an average speed of 26.9 km/h.

Rider Saif Al Mazrouei finished second in 3:43:24 hours.