Over 700 athletes compete on Day One of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The competitions of the first day of the final round of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded today.

The day was dedicated to the masters and amateur categories, amid wide participation exceeding 700 male and female athletes at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, in a competitive atmosphere that reflected the advanced technical level of the championship and its global standing on the international stage.

The competitions witnessed strong participation from academies and athletes from various countries, while the UAE’s Commando Group Academy succeeded in topping the overall standings of the first day with 180,300 points, continuing to confirm its strong presence as one of the leading and strongest jiu-jitsu academies in the UAE. The UAE’s MOD team came in second place with 163,200 points, while Entropy team finished in third place.

The competitions were attended by Abdulmunem Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations and First Vice President of the International Federation; Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri; His Excellency Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Members of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Association; and a number of club and academy officials from inside and outside the country.

Yousef Al Batran praised the technical and organizational standards demonstrated during the competitions, noting that the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Championship was strong from its launch in 2015 and has continued to strengthen its international influence across various continents around the world until it became one of the most important international platforms for spreading the sport, discovering talents, producing champions, and enhancing the UAE’s global position as the world’s largest developer of the sport.

Brazilian Thiago Barreto, representing Commando Group Academy, strengthened his remarkable record in the championship after raising his tally to 34 black belt gold medals in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship, in an achievement that reflects his consistency and excellence over many years of competition.

UAE international champion Faisal Al Ketbi confirmed that the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Championship continues to consolidate its position as one of the strongest global championships, noting that the technical levels witnessed on the first day reflect the great development reached by jiu-jitsu in the UAE.

Meera Hassan Al Hosani, UAE national jiu-jitsu team athlete and Baniyas Club athlete, expressed her happiness at winning the gold medal in the 49 kg blue belt category, confirming that this achievement came after a long period of work, commitment, and intensive training.

She said that preparations for the championship required great effort, especially daily training and the weight-cutting process, in addition to balancing sports and studies, noting that standing on the podium gave her a great sense of pride after the challenges she faced during the past period.

The championship competitions are scheduled to continue tomorrow with the kids, youth, juveniles, and juniors categories for boys and girls from different academies and countries. The “Crown Your Son” initiative will also be implemented in support of the “Year of the Family,” within the framework of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Association’s commitment to strengthening the role of the family in supporting children, encouraging them to practice sports, and reinforcing the positive values associated with it.