Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood launches Year of the Family agenda

ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of .H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood has launched its agenda of initiatives and programmes for the 'Year of the Family' and the International Day of Families, marked annually on 15th May.

The occasion aims to raise awareness of the role of families in sustainable development and social wellbeing, while highlighting family cohesion, support for work-life balance, and the importance of the family as a fundamental pillar of society.

The council’s agenda for this year seeks to empower families through integrated programmes and initiatives designed to enhance the quality of life of Emirati families, particularly parents and children, while promoting digital and social balance and strengthening intergenerational bonds amid modern technological challenges.

The agenda includes a range of initiatives focused on enhancing family stability and improving services provided to Emirati families. These include the launch of an educational training platform aimed at parents and professionals working in the fields of motherhood and childhood to support family cohesion, prepare empowered future generations, and train mothers and caregivers in line with international best practices.

A second initiative involves the formation of a new session of the Emirati Children’s Parliament, in cooperation with the Federal National Council, to convey children’s voices and aspirations to decision-makers. The parliament will include representatives from all emirates, including children of determination, alongside a new session of the Children’s Advisory Council.

The agenda also includes the “Sidrat Al Maaref” literary salon, aimed at expanding learning and knowledge resources for children, and the “Little Masterclass” programme, which focuses on developing children’s personal and leadership skills.

In addition, the second season of the “Mjlis Podcast” initiative will be dedicated to family issues and contemporary challenges facing parents and caregivers, addressing topics including parenting, mental health, family relationships, work-life balance, digital parenting, and building a safe and supportive family environment for children.

The council’s Year of the Family celebrations will also feature the “Child-Friendly Cities” initiative, through which the council will lead the implementation of the Abu Dhabi Child Friendly City Initiative (CFCI), alongside the launch of the “National Roadmap” to end violence against children.

The council will continue organising the “Bullying Prevention” programme and the “School Bullying Prevention Award” to help ensure a safe educational environment, in addition to implementing an accompanying awareness campaign.

The agenda further includes the launch of the “Children in the Field” initiative, a field programme aimed at developing initiative and social responsibility among young people.

During the Year of the Family, the council will also organise a new edition of the Fatima bint Mubarak International Award for Motherhood and Childhood, honouring outstanding contributions to mother and child issues at both local and international levels.

Other initiatives include the launch of a WhatsApp channel to strengthen communication with the community and keep the public informed about the council’s latest programmes and activities related to motherhood, childhood, parenting, mental health and family wellbeing.

The agenda also features a “Studies, Research and Guidelines” programme, which includes the preparation and publication of specialised studies on emerging issues in motherhood and childhood to support evidence-based policies and anticipate future challenges.

Additionally, the “Digital Knowledge Guide for Parents” will provide parents with practical knowledge to better understand the digital environments their children interact with daily.

The council will also organise a children’s programme aimed at strengthening children’s connection to their Emirati identity and instilling authentic social and religious values through an interactive blend of education and entertainment.