UN: Syria in promising phase requiring international support to boost recovery, stability

NEW YORK, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, briefed the UN Security Council today on developments in Syria. He highlighted a decrease in violence, improved humanitarian access, the return of refugees, internally displaced persons. At the same time, he noted that humanitarian needs remain immense, with around 15.6 million people—mostly women, children—requiring assistance this year.

He stated that Syria is passing through a promising phase, yet it requires urgent international support to reinforce recovery, stability. Fletcher pointed out that current funding only allows aid to reach about half of those in need. He revealed that the Humanitarian Response Plan for Syria has received just 16 percent of its required funding, securing only $480 million out of the needed $2.9 billion.

Fletcher confirmed that the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz has driven up food, fuel prices. Diesel prices increased by roughly 17 percent, while electricity costs soared drastically in certain areas. Additionally, the size of subsidized bread loaves shrunk by 12 percent despite prices remaining fixed.

The UN official informed Council members that clearing mines, unexploded ordnance is a primary priority to guarantee the safe return of displaced people, refugees. He noted that more than 390,000 individuals crossed the border from Lebanon into Syria since early March, including over 86,000 who declared their intention to stay permanently.

Separately, Claudio Cordone, Deputy Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, informed the Security Council of his plan to return to Damascus next week. He will continue discussions with the Syrian Government regarding transition support, enhancing cooperation between the UN, Syrian authorities. This includes relocating the Office of the Special Envoy's staff from Geneva to Damascus.

Cordone reviewed significant developments in Syria regarding accountability, transitional justice, despite ongoing security challenges, economic hurdles, repeated violations of its sovereignty. He stressed that the current phase represents a critical test for Syria's commitment to the rule of law, building public trust.

He emphasised the importance of removing obstacles that hinder investment, financial flows, reconstruction. He pointed to developments regarding trials conducted by competent Syrian judicial authorities against individuals accused of human rights violations during the former regime. Furthermore, he called for a comprehensive transitional justice strategy encompassing truth-seeking, reparations, institutional reform, accountability.

The UN official also briefed Security Council members on continuous security threats endangering Syria's stability. These include ongoing Israeli military presence, movements east of the ceasefire line. In this regard, he called on Israel to halt these violations, release detained Syrian nationals.