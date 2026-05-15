United Arab Emirates, Republic of Kazakhstan hold Fourth Session of Joint Consular Committee

ASTANA, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Kazakhstan convened the fourth session of the UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Consular Committee in the Kazakh capital, Astana, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in the consular field and further enhance mechanisms for delivering consular services to citizens of both friendly countries, reflecting the depth of bilateral relations and the strong strategic partnership between the UAE and Kazakhstan.

The UAE delegation was headed by Mr. Rashed Nathar Rahmah, Director of the Consular Services Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Kazakh side was headed by Mr. Azamat Aubekov, Director of the Consular Services Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Rashed Nathar Rahmah conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with his wishes for the meeting’s success.

He affirmed that the UAE and Kazakhstan share strong bilateral relations founded on mutual respect and joint cooperation, noting that these ties have witnessed significant growth under the leadership and vision of both countries across various sectors, including investment, energy, transport, and technology, in addition to cultural and educational cooperation.

He emphasised that this reflects the mutual commitment of both friendly nations to further strengthen and expand their strategic partnership in a manner that supports the aspirations of their peoples toward greater prosperity and sustainable development.

He also expressed his aspiration that the outcomes of the meeting would contribute to achieving advanced levels of consular integration and coordination between the UAE and the Republic of Kazakhstan, while enhancing the quality of services provided to citizens of both countries. He noted that the meeting featured constructive discussions covering the facilitation of travel procedures through smart gates, the exchange of expertise and best practices in the field of digital consular services, and a review of mechanisms for joint consular cooperation.

For his part, Azamat Aubekov praised the depth of bilateral relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates, expressing his country’s pride in the remarkable development witnessed across various fields. He also highlighted the shared commitment to building sustainable strategic partnerships in multiple sectors, including expanding prospects for consular cooperation and enhancing mechanisms for joint coordination, in a manner that contributes to improving the quality of services provided to citizens of both countries and meeting their future needs and aspirations.