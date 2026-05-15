GCC Secretary General commends UAE's successful mediation in Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange

RIYADH, 15th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), commended the efforts and success of the UAE's mediation in the prisoner exchange between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, which resulted in the successful completion of a new exchange involving 410 prisoners.

He stated that this twenty-third mediation by the UAE since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis reflects its valuable and continuous efforts, as well as its humanitarian role in promoting a peaceful solution between the two sides.

Albudaiwi reiterated the GCC's stance on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, emphasising that it is based on the principles of international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter.

He underscored the importance of maintaining an international order founded on respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and the non-use or threat of force.​